INTACH, Bodhi society members visit Thotlakonda

Members of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) and delegates from the Japan-India Bodhi Society, who visited the third century Buddhist site at Thotlakonda, criticised the attempt of the State government to build the proposed Film Nagar Cultural Centre (FNCC) at the heritage site.

They observed that, recognising the archaeological and historical significance of Thotlakonda and Bavikonda sites, Government of Andhra Pradesh had issued the G.O.No.627 in 1978, where the Thotlakonda site located in survey No. 314 was declared a protected site under the Andhra Pradesh Ancient and Historical Monuments sites and Remains Act.

According to the INTACH and the Bodhi society members, as per the GO the entire hill should be protected and the setting up of any other project will lead to destruction of valuable ancient information.

The INTACH members stressed that Buddhist heritage sites have a great tourism potential and it would be short sighted to destroy such ancient heritage. The allotment of 15 acres near the Thotlakonda Buddhist site for construction of Film Nagar Cultural Centre, has been drawing flak from many quarters, and the environmentalist and conservation activists have been crying foul, ever since the project had been proposed.

In two earlier instances, the proposal for constructing a road linking the three hills and a project by the Eastern Naval Command, had to be shelved after the activists raised hue and cry.

“We hope that this time again the government would listen to our concern,” said Shabnam Patel of INTACH.