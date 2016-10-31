INSWAREB inks pact with NIT

Institute for Solid Waste Research and Ecological Balance (INSWAREB) has signed an MoU with National Institute of Technology, Warangal, for collaborative research.

The MoU was signed by Director General of INSWAREB N. Bhanumathidas and Director of NIT, Waragal, G.R.C. Reddy on October 28. NITW has agreed to involve its students and faculty members to participate in academic pursuits and challenges that emanate out of research studies of INSWAREB, arranging guest-lectures and technical workshops, INSWAREB Director N. Kalidas said in a statement.

INSWAREB would co-create industry-driven curriculum and offer consultancy on any other areas of collaboration through mutual agreement, the statement adds.

Mr. Kalidas also delivered a special lecture on “Khadanza Pavements with FaL-G Concrete” at a seminar on the “New and Innovative Technologies for Construction of Low Volume Roads” organised at NITW.