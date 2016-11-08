A 15-member team from the Indian Institute of Public Administration comprising all-India and Defence services began its tour of the district on Monday. It will tour the district till Nov. 12. The team was apprised of the development activities in industry and tourism, grievance redress through online portal and revenue record maintenance in “Mee Bhoomi. It was also informed about the successful conduct of IFR and CII Partnership summit and the quick restoration of normalcy after Hudhud. IIPA Programme Director C. Sheela Reddy said 42 members were touring various States to study urban development. Joint Collector Two D. Venkat Reddy and DRO Chandrasekhar Reddy made presentations on various aspects. Chief Planning Officer Rama Sastry and APIIC ED Maheswar Reddy participated.
IIPA team on study tour
