IICT to set up academic cell at Gitam varsity

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will set up an academic cell on GITAM University campus to take up research, teaching and training in selected and advanced thrust area in science and technology.

MoU to this effect was signed between the organisations at GITAM University here on Saturday. The CSIR-IICT has expertise in conducting R&D studies in synthetic organic chemistry, natural products chemistry, pharmacy, molecular modelling, lipid science and technology, polymers and functional materials, medicinal chemistry, bioinformatics, chemical biology and chemical informatics.

GU Registrar M. Potharaju and IICT Chief Scientist K. Bhanu Prakash exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of Vice-Chancellor M.S. Prasada Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor K. Sivarama Krishna, Science Advisor N. Lakshmana Das and others.

The academic cell will facilitate the CSIR-IICT students and staff for their doctoral work and to collaborate with GITAM faculty for implementation of outreach activities.