I am ‘Coolie number one’: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the media after the conclusion of the 23rd edition of the CII Partnership Summit-cum-Second Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Investment Meet that while he was working as a ‘number one coolie’ for 24 hours a day, some elements were trying to subvert the interests of the State and their evil designs have been foiled.
He said the CII Summit had given a great boost to the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth and refurbished the image of the State. Referring to the demand for the Special Category Status (SCS), he said that in the ‘Special Package’ offered by the Centre, all the benefits would be incorporated. “Due to some technical reasons, the Centre could not grant SCS to AP, but an assurance had been given that justice would be done to the State by treating it as a special case after bifurcation. And that is why I have accepted the offer,” Mr. Naidu said. He also sought to know the link between the Jallikattu agitation in Chennai and the demand for the SCS. He said that the social media was misused by the subversive elements to mislead the youth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor