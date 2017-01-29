I am ‘Coolie number one’: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the media after the conclusion of the 23rd edition of the CII Partnership Summit-cum-Second Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Investment Meet that while he was working as a ‘number one coolie’ for 24 hours a day, some elements were trying to subvert the interests of the State and their evil designs have been foiled.

He said the CII Summit had given a great boost to the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth and refurbished the image of the State. Referring to the demand for the Special Category Status (SCS), he said that in the ‘Special Package’ offered by the Centre, all the benefits would be incorporated. “Due to some technical reasons, the Centre could not grant SCS to AP, but an assurance had been given that justice would be done to the State by treating it as a special case after bifurcation. And that is why I have accepted the offer,” Mr. Naidu said. He also sought to know the link between the Jallikattu agitation in Chennai and the demand for the SCS. He said that the social media was misused by the subversive elements to mislead the youth.