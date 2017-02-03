Visakhapatnam

I-T Department to host cultural show

The Income-Tax Department, will be hosting a two-day 30th Central Revenue South Zone Cultural Meet 2016-17 at the VUDA Children’s Arena from Friday.

The Central Revenue departments including Income-Tax, Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax from six southern States and teams from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa will participate. The main events will consist of music, instrumental and Carnatic – light and classical, solo dance and group dance.

The meet will be inaugurated by Vice-Admiral H.C.S. Bisht, Flag Officer Commander-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command in the presence of A.K. Srivastava, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry and Sushil Kumar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, AP and Telangana. Actor Daggubati Rana will attend the valedictory on Saturday.

