Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad deluge, a man-made disaster, says study

Impact higher due to indiscriminate urbanisation and encroachment of drains

An analysis of recent floods, which ravaged Greater Hyderabad recently, point to the fact that though the intensity of rain was lower compared to the August 2000 and earlier floods, the impact was higher due to indiscriminate urbanisation and encroachment of drains.

Three low pressure areas, which formed in quick succession over West Central Bay of Bengal and moved across coastal AP over to Telangana and adjoining areas between August 25 and September 27, 2016, resulted in heavy rains in three spells over coastal AP and Telangana. The death toll was put at 52, loss to crops and infrastructure at Rs.2,200 crore and the estimated loss in Hyderabad city alone was put at Rs.1,157 crore, according to Telangana Government estimates.The high magnitude of destruction and damage occurred partly due to the natural disaster but they were mainly man-made due to encroachments along water ways and illegal constructions on lakes and river beds, says former Director of the India Meteorological Department P.V. Rama Rao, who analysed the three systems based on rainfall data obtained from the IMD.

During the southwest monsoon season (June to September) low pressure systems form or move over west central and adjoining North West Bay of Bengal off Andhra and South Odisha coasts trigger, activate or even revive monsoon flow over AP and Telangana.The low pressure systems increase rainfall in their vicinity and in the areas along the path followed by them. They cause vigorous monsoon with very low clouds and heavy rains, especially in the west and south and greatest in the southwest sector of the system.Southwest monsoon is the main rainy season over Telangana and AP.

During the present southwest monsoon season, Telangana received 90 cm, coastal AP 67 cm and Rayalaseema received 39 cm of the average total rainfall respectively.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 2:43:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Hyderabad-deluge-a-man-made-disaster-says-study/article16085211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY