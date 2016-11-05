Holiday Expo gets under way

Holiday Expo, a three-day travel and tourism event, opened at Novotel hotel here on Friday.

Stalls were put by Tourism Boards of various States depicting the places of tourist interest in their respective States and the tour packages available. There were also stalls put up by private travel and tour operators. Visitors were seen going to the stalls and making inquiries.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism stall right at the entrance of the expo was a big draw. Visitors were seen making inquiries at the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board (CTB) stall. An elderly man wanted information about the Chitrakote waterfalls and the best way to reach there, the packages available from Jagdalpur and the cost by cabs, public transport and the CTB representative Srinivas explained to him in detail about the various alternatives available to reach the spot.

The tour packages were tailor-made to suit the requirements of tourists, based on the interest and time available at the disposal of the tourist, says Mr. Srinivas. The packages include: two nights/three day and one night/three day eco-ethno, heritage trail, sylvan surroundings, Nagarjuna trail and enchanting highlands.

The video presentation on the Himachal Pradesh Tourism stall was an attraction for the visitors. There were stalls put up by West Bengal Tourism and Jharkhand Tourism among others.

Entry to the exhibition is free. The expo will be on from 11 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday also.