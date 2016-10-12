High-decibel events, bad roads bane of colony

The cyclonic storm Hudhud that had hit the coast two years ago impacted the green cover of the neighbourhoods to a large extent. However, with colony residents taking measures to promote greenery and GVMC supporting the endeavour, the city began to show signs of recovery.

Subbalakshmi Nagar is one such colony that has patches of greenery to a considerable degree.

A number of residents have come forward to source avenue plantations and played a significant part in planting trees in the neighbourhood. “Though cyclone Hudhud affected us badly, life gradually limped back to normal. Every resident played a role in restoring the greenery,” recalls Ch. Sainath, resident of Subbalakshmi Nagar.

The low-lying area remains submerged for days during heavy rain. This apart, narrow drainage channels, stretches of dug up roads and thick layers of slush make navigating the lanes a miserable experience. “The roads have been badly damaged for years now as the underground cable work has been continuing in the vicinity for quite some time, leaving a large portion of the colony in complete disarray,” says Eeswara Rao, a businessman at the colony.

Location of Subbalakshmi Kalyanamandapam which was set up to meet the needs of people to host social gatherings, has been causing problems to residents of the colony. “Earlier it was a single mandapam that had sufficient parking space. Now, it has three halls, leaving very little room for people to park their vehicles. Those who attend the functions here, park their vehicles on the road and in front of our apartment blocks, restricting our movement. During wedding season, the noise pollution is forcing students in our colony to seek alternate study rooms away from the neighbourhood,” says B. Lakshmi Narayana, a parent.

Some of the residents say they have approached the police to exercise control over the high-decibel events organised at the mandapam. However, the problem persists. Zone IV Commissioner: S. Ramana Murthy; Mobile No: 9705080888; Helpline No: 0891-2711480.