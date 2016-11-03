High alert in Agency ahead of Naxal bandh

In view of the one-day bandh call given by the banned CPI (Maoist) on Thursday in the five left wing extremism(LWE)-affected States Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, security has been beefed up in all the 11 mandals of Visakha Agency.

Apart from deploying additional security forces which include the AP Special Police, CRPF and the Greyhounds, most of the political leaders, especially those who are on the hit-list of the Maoists, have been moved to safe zones, said a police officer.

Security has been scaled up at all the 17 sensitive police stations in the Agency area and at all government assets, said Superintendent of Police Visakhapatnam Rahul Dev Sharma.

“We have sounded a high alert,” he added.

“Though very little is expected to happen, especially after the recent setback to the Maoists, we are not taking any chances. They may do something in their strongholds such as in the interior parts of AOB and places such as Gadchiroli in Maharashtra or the Bastar and Bijapur areas in Chhattisgarh,” said a senior officer.

The bandh call has been given by the Maoists, in protest against the three encounters on October 24, 25 and 27 in which 30 Maoists had been killed in the Ramgarh area in the cut-off area of Andhra Odisha Border in Malkangiri.

While the forces were on an area domination exercise even prior to the first encounter on October 24, in which 24 Maoists were killed, vehicle checks had been scaled up after the encounter.

Top sources in the police say apart from the 30 killed, it is reported that a few other Maoists were reportedly injured in the encounters, and they have been trying to take a few registered medical practitioners into the forest area in the cut-off region to treat the injured.

RK among the injured?

It is learnt that Central Committee member Ramakrishna alias RK may be one of the injured and apart from checking vehicles, the police are also keeping a watch on the movements of the RMPs.