Heavy rain likely in north coastal A.P.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off north coastal Andhra Pradesh between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at some places over north coastal A.P. and at isolated places over south coastal A.P. on Thursday and Friday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over Rayalaseema during the same period, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam of north coastal A.P. on October 8 and 9.