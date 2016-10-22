Visakhapatnam

Health and Wellness Show today

A good opportunity is being provided for the people to clarify their doubts with eminent doctors at The Hindu Health and Wellness Show 2016 being organised at Novotel Hotel here on Saturday.

Noted cardiologists, surgical oncologists, gastroenterologists, nephrologists and orthopaedic surgeons like CV Rao, P.V. Satyanarayana, Muralikrishna Voonna, G. Satyanarayana, A.V. Venugopal, P. Satish Kumar and Uday Kumar will discuss several issues and answer questions from participants.

Care Hospitals Visakhapatnam is presenting the programme in association with the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospitals and Research Institute and the Icon Krishi Hospitals. CGS Healthcare is supporting the event. There is no entry fee. The programme will be inaugurated by GVMC Commissioner M. Harinarayanan at 10 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m.

CGS Healthcare is an online service company providing automation platform for digitisation of health records and home services like physiotherapy, nursing, pick-up and drop services for hospitals, health check-up for students and providing best health packages.

Eminent doctors will clarify doubts of people during the show at Novotel Hotel in the city



