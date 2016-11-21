Harsha Baid crowned Miss Visakha

The venue of Viswapriya Function Hall was oozing with glamour, style and a million starry dreams on Saturday night as the top 22 finalists of Miss Visakha beauty pageant came up to present their best foot forward to stake claim to the title.

At the end of the three-hour glittering show, 19-year-old Harsha Baid, a B.Sc first year student of St. Joseph’s Women’s College, was crowned Miss Visakha. The first and second runners-up were P. Priyanka and Shravani Patnaik.

Flashing a radiant confident smile, Harsha Baid hardly made anyone realise that this was the first time she was stepping into the glamour world and walking the ramp before a large audience of youngsters.

Speaking to The Hindu after winning the title, an excited Harsha said, “I never expected to win the title as this was my first experience of this kind. During the first round in the finals, I was a bit nervous. But the energy on stage and the constant motivation from mentors helped me to calm down. I am not sure if I want to pursue a career in modelling as this is not considered to be a long-standing career option. But I want to be a fashion entrepreneur and make big in the fashion business segment.”

Big foodie

A foodie and a fashion freak, Harsha said if there was one thing she found difficult during the grooming sessions it was to follow a strict diet. “I am a big foodie and it’s very difficult for me to resist my temptations. In the glamour world, diet routines need to be adhered to,” said the aspiring fashion entrepreneur.

Born and brought up in Visakhapatnam, Harsha said her role model was Kangana Ranaut who she feels was one of the few in the industry who has the courage to speak their mind and be bold. Harsha along with the two runners-up will now go on to vie for the Miss AP title which is expected to be held in Vijayawada in February next. The contestants said the 15-day grooming sessions, that involved personality grooming, yoga and dance sessions, made them all bond like a family. “We shared many special moments together, developed an emotional bond with each other and will cherish this experience for a lifetime,” said the three winners in unison.

This apart, titles of Miss Best Smile, Miss Best Catwalk, Miss Best Eyes, Miss Best Skin and Miss Congeniality were given away at the end of the final rounds. Miss South India Akshara Sudhakar Reddy, comedy actor Ali, film director Vasu and upcoming actor Bharath were the judges for the beauty pageant.