HSL earns net profit of Rs. 19 cr., to get orders worth Rs. 20,000 cr.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited, a Ministry of Defence Undertaking, has made a turnaround by registering a net profit of Rs. 19 crore during 2015-16 and it is set to get high value orders to raise its order book position to the tune of Rs. 20,000 crore.

This was informed to the 64th Annual General Meeting of the company was organised at the corporate office here on Saturday. Chairman and Managing Director Read Admiral L.V. Sarat Babu (retd.) chaired the meeting. Majority of shareholders, including Deputy Secretary (Naval Systems) Sadhna Khanna, attended as representative of President of India along with members of the board and statutory auditors. Rear Admiral Sarat Babu highlighted the achievements of the company and stated that after facing many challenging years, the company had posted a net profit of Rs. 19 crore during the FY 2015-16. Substantial improvement in productivity during the last quarter of the financial year under consideration had contributed towards our turnaround.

In his statement, he further informed that the yard had been nominated for high value orders viz. five Fleet Support Ships, two Special Operation Vessels, two Landing Platform Docks, which would elevate the order book position to a tune of Rs. 20,000 crore.

Various CSR/welfare activities undertaken by the company which included complete renovation of an auditorium, family park, walkers park, seven workers quarters, degree college, workers canteen and installation of RO plant and introduction of HSL flag, anthem, motto and a builder’s monument during the last eight months was highlighted.

During the meeting, annual accounts along with the reports of the board, statutory auditor and Nil Comments of the C&AG were adopted.

Company Secretary Inaitula Baig proposed a vote of thanks.

