HRD Minister’s properties attached by Indian Bank

VISAKHAPATNAM: Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s properties have been attached by the Indian Bank’s Dabagardens branch here after a company for which he stood as guarantor for a loan has failed to repay. The amount defaulted is Rs. 141.68 crores.

The loans were taken by Pratyusha Resources and Infra Limited and the notice was served on Mr. Srinivasa Rao. Properties of directors of the firm Paruchuri Raja Rao, Paruchuri Venkayya Prabhakar Rao, Paruchuri Bhaskara Rao and guarantors Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Kondayya Bala Subrahmanyam and Narni Amulya had been attached.

The bank also attached the properties belonging to the Pratyusha Global Trade and Pratyusha Estates. In total, 26 properties stood attached.

The bank also attached the Minister’s residences at Chodavaram village and in the MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam city.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said he was one of the directors of the firm, but resigned in 2009.

“I have stood as guarantor in good faith and now they have defaulted. If they do not pay, I will take it up as my moral responsibility,” he said.