Guitarist holds Vizagites spellbound

The sheer poetry of his performance and the rounded resonance of his guitar held the audience sway at Hawa Mahal where solo percussive acoustic guitarist Dhruv Visvanath performed at a fund-raising programme on Saturday night.

While the well-lit magnificent structure of Hawa Mahal overlooking the sea provided a perfect backdrop, the caressing cool breeze and occasional sound of waves crashing on the shore blended in the musical evening. If the location was a dream, Dhruv’s expertise in guitar and the inimitable delicate sounds of his instrument navigated in a whirl of melody and counterpoint.

Ancestral roots

Dhruv, who has his ancestral roots in Visakhapatnam being the great grandson of Saligrama Nanjundaya, who was the first Indian administrator of Visakhapatnam Port during 1945-1958, spoke of his deep connection with the city while engaging with the august audience during his performance.

The musical prodigy is today a part of the A.R. Rahman and Vishal Sekhar's team and his show in the city was a part of his national tour covering many of the smart cities in India.

Speaking to The Hindu earlier on the rise of indie music in India the young musician said: “The indie music scene is thriving in India.

The audience in most cases are far more evolved than we’d like to think. The Indian audience is thirsty for variety.”

The programme was managed by Razzmatazz and supported by the AP Chamber of Commerce. The Rohit Memorial Trust which spearheaded the programme handed over Rs. 50,000 raised from the show to Madhu Tungait of the Icha Foundation – a home for destitute children in Vizag.

Earlier, singer Poojan Kohli rendered a fantastic medley of Telugu and Hindi songs setting the mood for the musical evening.

The Vizag boy had recently sung in films like Kshanam and Naruda Donoruda and is looking forward to a bright career ahead in the Telugu film industry.