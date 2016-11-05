Guitarist Dhruv show at Hawa Mahal today

Rohit Memorial Trust is organising a music show featuring solo percussive acoustic guitarist Dhruv Visvanath as part of a fund raising initiative on Saturday at Hawa Mahal. A part of the funds raised from this show will be donated to Icha Foundation, home for destitute children in Visakhapatnam. Founded by Madhu Tugnait, Icha Foundation is today a symbol of selfless love and compassion and home for differently-abled abandoned kids with severe disabilities in Kondakarla near Anakapalle.

The musical programme is managed by Razzmatazz and supported by the AP Chamber of Commerce. Addressing a press meet here on Friday, Meenakshi Anantram said, “the programme was the first project to kick-start the ‘Made in Vizag’ initiative. Dhruv, who has his ancestral roots in Vizag being the grandson of Visakhapatnam Port Trust’s first Chairman, is truly a symbol of ‘Made in Vizag’.” Dhruv is a part of A.R. Rahman’s and Vishal Sekhar’s teams.

The show is also supported by the Rotary Club – Vizag Hill View with Hawa Mahal sponsoring the venue. It will also feature playback singer Poojan Kohli, who has sung in many Telugu films including the latest release ‘Naruda Donoruda’ and Neha Sharma, an upcoming singing talent from Vizag who will delight the audience with their lilting tunes. For details and donor passes, contact 0891-2551226 or 9348623225.