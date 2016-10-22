Green energy: VPT plans big

Visakhapatnam Port Trust, which has achieved a marginal improvement in throughput in the half of the current fiscal by handling three million tonne over previous year, has big plans to express its green commitment.

The port is confident of achieving full-rated capacity of generating 10 megawatt of solar power. It has already emerged as the first major port to produce green energy in such a large extent.

Responding promptly to the directions given by the Ministry of Shipping, it awarded the work for solar project to NOIDA-based Jakson Engineers Limited at a cost of Rs.57.5 crore in 50 acres adjacent to the airport.

The firm will also take up maintenance for seven years. The O&M charges will be Rs.2.5 crore. The grid synchronisation has already been completed and now talks are in progress with EPDCL for launching commercial operations.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari during his visit in August praised the port authorities for their green initiatives.

Once the project is fully commissioned, there is also a move to take up work on another five megawatt project. The port has already installed 100 KW rooftop solar plant at the Golden Jubilee Port Hospital. Installation of 90 KW solar power plant on roof top of operational buildings at a cost of Rs.49.5 lakh was completed in February.

LED lighting

Another green initiative by the port has been replacement of 1,000 250 watts HPSV street light fittings with 120 watts LED street lights at a cost of Rs.1.48 crore. The energy saving, due to provision of LED lighting is approximately 6.2 lakh units per annum. These are controlled by 18 SIM-based control units, which monitor the status in remote mode.

Admitting slight delay in commissioning the 10-MW plant in the city, Port Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh told The Hindu that as on today, they were able to generate 7.25 MW. “We will produce 10 MW by November-end,” he said.

The port needs around 150 lakh units to meet its captive requirement. The surplus power will be sold to others. Running entire operations of the multi-cargo port with a capacity of 90 million tonne will be a unique distinction for the port, which launched its commercial operations way back in 1933. The port is getting ready to increase its capacity to 125 million tonne with a total investment of over Rs.2,500 crore.

Sources said the port had committed to develop 15 MW renewable energy projects by 2019.