Greater focus on safety, security: DRM

Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee has said Waltair Division will accord greater attention towards safety and security in the wake of the recent derailment of the Hirakhand express at Kuneru.

In her Republic Day address at the RPF Parade Grounds here on Thursday, the DRM expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident and condolences to the bereaved family members. She said all measures would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such accidents in future.

She said despite the general economic recession, Waltair Division achieved a loading of 39.12 MT in first three quarters of 2016-17 and 52.82 MT during the calendar year that fetched originating freight earnings of Rs.4320.60 crore.

On the passenger front, there was an increase of 1.48 % from 26.37 million passengers during previous year to 26.76 million that contributed Rs.372.23 crores to the division’s earnings in the current three quarters.

Ms. Mukherjee highlighted various developmental activities and facilities provided in the division like: water vending machines, world class food plaza ‘Rail Dhaba’, ‘Jan ahar’, Wi-Fi facility, developmental activities on the Gnanapuram side of Visakhapatnam Junction, Araku and other stations of the Division; commissioning of lifts, VIP lounge, integrated cleanliness at stations and in trains, bio-toilets on platform at Visakhapatnam, an executive lounge and branding of trains (Samata express).

Additional DRM Ajay Arora read out the East Coast Railway General Manager’s message in Hindi.

Earlier, the DRM unfurled the National Flag and took the Rashtriya Salami presented by the contingent of Railway Protection Force, cadets of Bharat Scouts and Guides and Civil Defence Personnel.

Artists of Divisional Cultural Association, children of Anurag Montessori School, run by East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (E Co R WWO) and school students presented cultural programme and patriotic songs.

Fruits distributed

Ms. Mukherjee, who is also president of E Co R WWO, Madhuri Kashipati, its secretary, E Co R WWO, called on the patients at the Divisional Railway Hospital and distributed health drinks and fruits to patients. They also handed over three-seater chairs to the hospital.