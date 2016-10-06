Glorious and splendid journey of 25 years

A seminar with the central theme ‘Overhaul and indigenisation of marine gas turbines’ and an industrial exhibition organised to mark the silver jubilee year by INS Eksila were inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral HCS Bisht on Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by all the stakeholders representing the Naval Headquarters, Indian Air Force, PSUs, various government organisations, lead industries and erstwhile Commanding Officers of the unit.

A photo essay book ‘Propelling Ahead,’ a kaleidoscope tracing the glorious journey of 25 years from Marine Gas Turbine Overhaul Centre (MGTOC) to INS Eksila, was also released by the Vice Admiral on the occasion. Distinguished speakers from across the country shared their perspective on topics related to gas turbines at the seminar that saw lively discussions and yielded some takeaways towards partnerships between the industry and the Navy. The technical exhibition showcased the capability of over 20 lead industrial houses including capability for development of indigenous substitutes in the field of marine gas turbines, hydraulic systems, sensors, instrumentation and controls and support systems for ship-based applications of the Navy.

In line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India, the industry representatives keenly engaged with naval personnel to understand their needs for indigenous substitutes.

Only naval establishment

Eksila, located at Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, is the only naval establishment in South East Asia where major overhaul of marine gas turbines powering Naval ships is taken up. It has witnessed an exciting phase of transformation in the last two-and-a-half decades since inception as MGTOC on October 22, 1991.

A blood donation camp and a nutritional awareness-cum health camp with special emphasis on eye check-up for the children and adults of neighbouring villages were conducted.