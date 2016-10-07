Global agency team meets Collector

A team from global rating agency Standard & Poor’s, led by its Chief Technology Officer Sekhar Ponnala and IT Advisor to the Chief Minister J.A. Chowdary met District Collector Pravin Kumar and discussed with them the investment opportunities in Visakhapatnam. Issues like the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor, NTPC plant at Pudimadaka and progress on Petroleum University and efforts to set up a branch of Pune Film Institute here figured, an official statement said. Mr. Sekhar said more information would be gathered and a report prepared on Visakhapatnam.