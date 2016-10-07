A team from global rating agency Standard & Poor’s, led by its Chief Technology Officer Sekhar Ponnala and IT Advisor to the Chief Minister J.A. Chowdary met District Collector Pravin Kumar and discussed with them the investment opportunities in Visakhapatnam. Issues like the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor, NTPC plant at Pudimadaka and progress on Petroleum University and efforts to set up a branch of Pune Film Institute here figured, an official statement said. Mr. Sekhar said more information would be gathered and a report prepared on Visakhapatnam.
Global agency team meets Collector
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more