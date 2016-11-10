Give due slips, top cops urge fuel stations, shops

City police Commissioner T. Yoganand and Visakhapatnam (Rural) Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma have appealed to the petrol bunk owners and essential stores such as grocery and medical, to issue due slips to customers who give demonitised Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000 notes. The notes can be exchanged till December 30.

Though Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi’s decision to demonistise the higher denomination notes is seen by many as a master-stroke to curb the black money menace in the country, it has put general public in a lot of inconvenience.

It has come to our notice that petrol bunks have been asking people to either fill up for Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000 and were not giving back the change if one wanted to fill up for smaller denominations, said Mr. Yoganand.

“To tide over this problem of small change, especially Rs. 100 denominations, we have held a meeting with the representatives of petrol bunks and other industry people and bodies such as Chamber of Commerce, and have advised them to issue due slips for the due amount, which can be exchanged later for currency”, said Mr. Yoganand.

“It is not a government order but only an appeal to see that the people are not inconvenienced,” he said.

“We have put the same appeal to hospitals, pharmacy and grocery stores,” said Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma.

When informed that hospitals and pharmacy stores in the city were not accepting Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000 notes, and patients were put into lot of inconvenience, Mr. Yoganand said in such cases people can call the nearest police station and action will be taken.

Warned against touts

Both the CP and the SP said people should not fall for rumours and touts.

It is learnt that petty financiers were trying to lure people by offering Rs. 450 for every Rs 500 note and Rs. 900 for Rs. 1000 denomination. “So far we have not received any complaint but we urge people to immediately call us, so that we can take immediate action,” said Mr. Yoganand.

Both the police officers said the banks have been informed to make elaborate arrangements on Thursday to handle the rush.

“We have asked the banks to open more counters so that people can deposit their money and provide basic facilities such as shade and water. We will be providing required security,” said Mr. Yoganand.