Girl student immolates herself

A Class VII student allegedly committed suicide by immolating herself at Islampeta under Duvvada Police Station limits here on Thursday night.

According to the Duvvada Police, the girl reportedly was in love with an ITI student, and took the extreme step as he spurned her proposal.

She was admitted to King George Hospital with over 85 % burns and died late on Thursday night while undergoing treatment.

She was the only daughter of her parents, and her father works in a private firm in Dubai. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.