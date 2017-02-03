Visakhapatnam

Girl student commits suicide

An 18-year-old girl studying in the first year engineering in a private college in Vijayawada committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home at Regupalem under Elamanchili police station limits in the district.

Though the incident took place on Wednesday evening, it came to light on Thursday after the victim’s father lodged a police complaint accusing a youngster of harassing his daughter, which ultimately forced her to take the extreme step.

Sub-Inspector of Elamanchili V. Chakradhara Rao said a few months back M. Narasinga Rao from Velcheru area under Rambilli mandal in the district had gone to the girl’s house with a marriage proposal.

However, the girl’s father refused Narasinga Rao’s proposal. Upset over the rejection, the youngster managed to get the mobile number of the girl and was harassing her.

“We have registered a case under Section 364(B) and 306 of IPC and investigation is on,”Mr. Chakradhara Rao said.

