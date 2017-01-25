Visakhapatnam

Gayatri students bag award at IIT-Chennai technical event

Visakhapatnam: Mechanical engineering students from School of Engineering, GVP College for Degree & PG Courses who participated in the technical event named Shastra-2017 held at IIT-Chennai presented a live model Vayuputra and bagged the second prize of worth ₹15,000. The students from the city were appreciated for their innovation in designing a wind turbine to generate electricity.

The team consisted of K. Sai kumar, V. Sri Lakhsmi, V. Raja Ravindra, N.S.N.S. Sri Durga and K. Ravi Kiran. Faculty members K. Durga Prasad (HOD), P.V. Vinay and Krishna Murthy guided them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 7:42:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Gayatri-students-bag-award-at-IIT-Chennai-technical-event/article17090882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY