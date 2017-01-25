Gayatri students bag award at IIT-Chennai technical event

Visakhapatnam: Mechanical engineering students from School of Engineering, GVP College for Degree & PG Courses who participated in the technical event named Shastra-2017 held at IIT-Chennai presented a live model Vayuputra and bagged the second prize of worth ₹15,000. The students from the city were appreciated for their innovation in designing a wind turbine to generate electricity.

The team consisted of K. Sai kumar, V. Sri Lakhsmi, V. Raja Ravindra, N.S.N.S. Sri Durga and K. Ravi Kiran. Faculty members K. Durga Prasad (HOD), P.V. Vinay and Krishna Murthy guided them.