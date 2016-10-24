Ganta for total eradication of polio

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Sunday called for complete eradication of polio and appreciated the sincere efforts being made by Rotary International for its prevention.

Inaugurating the End Polio Day, he said Rotary Clubs world over were known for their campaign for ending polio. He also wanted a PowerPoint slide show near INS Kursura Submarine Museum on Beach Road. He said Rotary was spending Rs. 40 worth of vaccine to immunise a child to protect against the crippling disease for life.

For the past 27 years Rotary invested over $9 billion. Polio could be the first human disease of the 21st century to be eradicated, he stated.

Contribution

Senior Rotary member S.V.S. Rao referred to the contribution in spearheading the campaign by the World Health Organisation, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). It also includes the support of governments and other private sector donors.

Rotary Club Visakha Port city president V.V. Narayana Rao, secretary Y. Srinivasa Kumar, Pulse Polio chairman Shashi Kumar Jaiswal, RI District-3020 Public Relations chairman P.L.K. Murthy and others were present.