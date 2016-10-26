GVMC now to focus on colony main roads, drains

After a major facelift to the city for the International Fleet Review, the GVMC will now focus on colony main roads and drains on the expanding outskirts.

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan has recently said road and drain works will be taken up at with a total cost of Rs. 205 crore.

Among the roads proposed to be taken up are: Madhavadhara Main Road, Muralinagar Main Road, Arilova, Adarshnagar and the one opposite Dolphin Hotel, it was learnt.

A total of 85 km road is proposed for renewal with each km costing from Rs.50 lakh to Rs.1 crore.

Ahead of the IFR, the city was spruced up by spending Rs.85 crore on renewal of roads, improving footpaths, painting kerbs, diversion of drains, greenery etc.

Drainage system is also being taken up for improvement. A detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be ready in a few days and it will give the exact amount required. Besides improving the network, the proposals include providing drainage to areas like Madhurawada and Pendurthi which have seen rapid expansion in construction and emergence of new colonies.

While several apartment complexes have come up in these areas, a complaint has always been that drainage network is not available. It often led to vexatious problems with the sullage being let off into the neighbouring sites.

However, officials are underlining the phase-wise provision.

If funds are made available under the World Bank project or some other schemes of the Central government or Swachh Bharat Mission, the GVMC wants to take up the works. Some have been taken up with funds under 13th and 14th Finance Commissions.

“Otherwise, the work will be taken up in phases utilising general funds of GVMC,” said an official.

However, at Madhurawda and Pendurti areas drainage facility will be taken up spending between Rs.15 crore and Rs.20 crore, sources said.