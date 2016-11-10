GITAM admission test from April 16

GITAM University will be conducting its all-India GITAM Admission Test (GAT-2017) from April 16 to 30, across 48 cities in the country to admits students into its UG and PG courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture.

Vice-Chancellor of the university M.S. Prasada Rao said GITAM University was offering 10 B.Tech. programmes and two dual-degree programmes in ECE and Mechanical at all the three campuses in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

GAT-2017 will be a computer-based online test, consisting of separate admission tests for Under Graduate Technology Programmes (UGTP) and Post Graduate Technology Programs (PGTP) and also a separate admission test for Post Graduate Pharmacy Programs (PGP).

On scholarships for meritorious students, Prof. Prasada Rao said, “Tuition fee will be waived off for the top 10 rankers of GAT for the first year and 50 per cent for 11 to 100 rankers.”

Merit-cum-means scholarship will be awarded to 5 per cent of the students in each department, depending on the merit of the students.”

Interested students can download application form the university websitewww.gitam.eduor collect from the designated branches of Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.

Last date

The last date for the receipt of applications is March 31, the booking of online slots is from April 9 to 13, hall tickets can be downloaded from April 9, the test window is from April 16 to 30 and the results will be announced on May 5.

M.S. Prasada Rao

Vice-Chancellor of Gitam University

