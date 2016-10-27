GCC to train and appoint youth as franchisees

Buoyed by the roaring success of outlets opened at two prime areas in the city and one at Kakinada, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has decided to appoint educated youth as franchisees to run exclusive outlets.

Site is being searched for setting up of a showroom in Vijayawada. Youth will be appointed as franchisees to market the GCC products along with Araku Organic Coffee and honey after success of exclusive outlets opened at Millennium Bunk at Siripuram and Ushodaya Circle in the city and one at the Kakinada Collectorate.

While the outlet at Millennium Bunk opened two years ago is earning a profit of Rs. 3 lakh per month, the one at Ushodaya Circle is netting a profit of Rs. 1 lakh.

The Kakinada outlet opened three weeks ago is projected to earn a profit of Rs. 5 lakh per month going by the initial response.

Having realised that aggressive strategies were required to promote products under brand name of ‘Girijan’ to increase its sales, GCC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director A.S.P.S. Ravi Prakash said they would not only focus on value addition but also increase their reach to explore the goodwill generated for the GCC products.

The GCC was set up in 1956 by the undivided Andhra Pradesh government to provide remunerative price to the tribal people to market various non-timber forest produce to end exploitation by middlemen.

Of an annual sale of Rs. 20 crore mostly in two Telugu States of AP and Telangana, 50 per cent is received through Girijan honey and Araku organic coffee.

The retail sale of organic coffee known for its unique aroma and flavour was launched seven months ago.

Mr. Ravi Prakash told The Hindu on Wednesday that taking advantage of popularity of coffee and honey, they wanted to push up the sales of other products like karakkaya, usirakaya, soap nut, maredu, cleaning nuts, mahua seed and gum karaya. Five hundred tonne of honey is sold in two Telugu States though the demand is for 1,000 tonne.

Girijan honey is sold in pure form unlike honey sold by other firms.

“They add thickness whereas our honey sold in pure form after processing contains lot of nutrition value,” he said.

Site is being searched for setting up of a showroom in Vijayawada