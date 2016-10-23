Fun and frolic marks cake mixing

Hotel Four Points by Sheraton organised a cake mixing event on Saturday at its poolside venue with a host of activities.

The fun event saw a bunch of children participate in games and other activities that were held earlier.

Mounds of dry fruits were mixed with litres of spirits and alcohol as the hotel staff and guests came together to celebrate the occasion and herald in the festive cheer.

The mixture is emptied into large vat like containers and stored away till a couple of days before Christmas. The mixture goes into the preparation of plum puddings.

Throughout the fun-filled event, the hotel’s in-house band entertained the guests.

Aditya Shamsher Malla, hotel’s general manager and executive chef Abhishek Kukreti welcomed the guests. Mr. Aditya Shamsher participated in the cake mixing ceremony.