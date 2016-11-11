Fuel stations, LPG outlets to accept demonetised notes

Demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes will be accepted till midnight of November 11 at public sector oil company outlets.
A release said all retail outlets and CNG stations of IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, GAIL and other public sector oil companies will accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from the consumers for the purchase of petroleum product till midnight of Friday.
All LPG distributors of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL will also accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination currency from the consumers for the purchase of LPG cylinders till Friday midnight.
An official of HPCL said there was no shortage of petroleum products and the consumers need not resort to panic-buying.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor