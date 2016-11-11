Fuel stations, LPG outlets to accept demonetised notes

Demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes will be accepted till midnight of November 11 at public sector oil company outlets.

A release said all retail outlets and CNG stations of IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, GAIL and other public sector oil companies will accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from the consumers for the purchase of petroleum product till midnight of Friday.

All LPG distributors of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL will also accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination currency from the consumers for the purchase of LPG cylinders till Friday midnight.

An official of HPCL said there was no shortage of petroleum products and the consumers need not resort to panic-buying.