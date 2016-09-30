All great people are ordinary people and it is their self-motivation, personality and character that makes them extraordinary, Vice-Chairman of VUDA T. Baburao Naidu said at the Freshers’ Day programme of Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology and Avanthi Insititute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (Tagarapuvalasa) held at Kalabharathi auditorium here on Thursday.

President Corporate affairs & Infra Cyient Ltd. B. Ashok Reddy said young graduates must have adequate skills to meet the industry needs when they seek employment. Principal of AU College of Pharmacy Gowri Shankar spoke.