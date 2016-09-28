Visakhapatnam

Free entry into zoo for children

Children below the age of 12 years will be given free entry into the zoo as part of the 62nd Vanya Prani Saptah from October 1 to 7 .

The wildlife week celebrations will be kicked off with a rally and followed by a film show at the Bioscope located on the zoo premises on October 1.

Conservation education programmes by zoo volunteers and animal friends will be held on the next day. Oct. 3, being a Monday, is a holiday for the zoo and visitors will not be allowed.

Group discussions on wildlife and ecology related topics would be conducted at Bioscope on Oct. 4, the animal keeper talks on elephant feeding and ecology on Oct. 5 and cultural programmes would be organised on the next day. The celebrations would conclude on Oct. 7.

