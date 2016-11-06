Four killed as vehicle plunges into canal

Four persons, including a couple, from Srinagar area of Gajuwaka, were killed when a compact MPV in which they were travelling had reportedly plunged into a canal after hitting the parapet wall of a culvert at Geddapalem near Adduroddu on the National Highway under S. Rayavaram police station limits on Saturday.

The four were identified as B. Srinvasa Rao (50), a businessman, his wife Sridevi (45), his relatives Ch. Anjaneya Prasad (50) and G. Ramana (44), according to Sub-Inspector (traffic) of S. Rayavaram H. Malleswara Rao and Inspector of Nakkapalli G.R. Babu.

The police said that the four were on their way to Vijayawada and Prasad, who was driving the vehicle had reportedly lost control while trying to avoid another vehicle, hit the parapet wall and then the vehicle with all the four inside plunged into the canal.