Floating hotel to come up on Krishna

Soon you can enjoy a stay on a floating hotel built on a mini ship near Sangamam on the Krishna river upstream of Prakasam barrage. The Amaravati Tourism Projects Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) at the CII Partnership Summit to set up this first-of-its-kind floating hotel on the Krishna river near Vijayawada.

Company director A. Bhavani Prasad said: “We are planning three projects -- the floating hotel with an investment of ₹20 crore, service apartments near Vijaywada at a cost of ₹250 crore and a ropeway project at Kotappakonda in Guntur district where the famous Trikuteshwara Swami temple is located on the hill. The ropeway project will entail investment of ₹7.5 crore.”

The floating hotel will be stationed at Sangamam (the confluence point) of the Krishnna and the Godavari. “The spot has acquired great importance of late, as the Godavari waters brought through the Polavaram canal mingle with the Krishna waters at the point. The State government is developing it into a tourism spot. “After considering these facts, we found the location perfect to place our floating hotel there,” he said. The hotel will have 25 rooms, restaurant facilities for 100 persons and a small conference hall.

