Visakhapatnam

First swine flu case detected in Visakhapatnam

The first swine flu positive case was detected in Visakhapatnam city on Wednesday.

According to DMHO Dr. J. Sarojini, a housewife in her early 30s, tested positive and was put into isolation at a private hospital for treatment.

“She tested positive in her first test on Tuesday, but we were waiting for confirmation in the second test, and she tested positive. We have already begun the treatment and she is said to be stable,” informed the DMHO to The Hindu.

According to her, the woman who is susceptible to cold and cough has been suffering from cold for the last 15 days. She initially was treated for sinusitis and was even admitted to a hospital, but as she was not responding to treatment a test was conducted for influenza A HIN1 virus, and she tested positive in both the tests.

Since this is the season for the spread of the virus, district administration has set up 11 screening centres with the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases serving as the nodal centre.

According to Dr. Sarojini, people need not panic, as sufficient medicines have been stocked up and each of the screening centres has been provided with isolation wards.

In 2015, Visakhapatnam district registered 44 positive cases and 3 deaths due to the swine flu. In 2014, two people died of swine flu in Visakhapatnam district and there were no reported cases in 2016.

Some of the screening centres are Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable diseases, KGH, INS Kalyani, Vizag Steel Hospital, Port Golden Jubilee Hospital, East Coast Railway Hospital and community health centres in Narsipatnam, Araku and Paderu.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:02:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/First-swine-flu-case-detected-in-Visakhapatnam/article17056709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY