First Collector to visit Injari in 40 years

Collector Pravin Kumar, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma, OSD of Narsipatnam A. Babujee, ITDA project officer Ravi Pattanshetti and other revenue and police officials visited Injari, a remote village in Pedabayalu mandal in Visakhapatnam agency on Monday, as part of the ‘Sadbhavana Yatra’ and community policing initiative of the district police. Injari is located about 40 km from Pedabayalu mandal headquarters and about 14 km from Madhigaruvu, the last motorable point, and is said to be part of the Maoist stronghold in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB). This is the first time in the last 40 years that a Collector had visited the village, said the SP Rahul Dev Sharma.

As part of the ‘Sadbhavana yatra’ Mr. Pravin Kumar interacted with the adivasi villagers and was taken aback by their plight.

When he came to know that they (adivasis) have to walk for about 15 km for the basic amenities including senior citizen pension, he ordered that the pension be paid on a monthly basis at the village itself. He also cleared the issues pending with regard to Aadhaar and ration cards.

Mr. Pravin also asked the revenue officials to visit the villages on a regular basis and set-up an anganwadi centre at Injari within 45 days. He also sanctioned a road to Injari and asked the villagers to cooperate so that the 15km long sanctioned road between Madhigaruvu and Injari is laid at the earliest. He also conducted a Revenue Sadarsu at the village.

SP Rahul Dev Sharma told The Hindu that an eye camp was also conducted as part of Darshini project.