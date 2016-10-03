Festive mood grips city

The city has donned a festive look as the Navaratri festivities began with religious fervour.

Various communities gear up to celebrate the festival in their traditional ways. The 11-day Dasara festivities organised by Bhabatarini Charitable Trust at Kali Mata temple started with festive fervour. The ‘Koti kumkumarchana' puja is being held at the temple every day. This apart, ‘Navavarna puja', and ‘Chandi homams’ form a part of the festivities. Kuchipudi and folk dance performances, violin and flute concerts and devotional songs mark the festive celebrations this year.

Dandiya nights will be key attraction during the Navaratri celebrations for the Rajasthani, Marwari and Gujarati communities in the city. A few private hotels and clubs like Waltair Club will be hosting dandiya nights where festive revellers will come in colourfully attired clothes and strike wooden sticks to the rhythmic beats of dandiya music.

Dandiya fervour

This year, the dandiya fervour has caught on with Telugu families here as well. “Our entire family is learning the dandiya steps at a workshop. The rhythmic dance movements are so addictive that you don't feel like stopping. This year, we also want to design a special chaniya choli attire for the dandiya night,” said Priya B. Raju, a college student, who has joined her Marwari friends in the Navaratri celebrations.

The Bengali community in the city will soak in the Durga Puja festivities with ‘dhaaki’, ‘bhog’, ‘dhunuchi nach’, cultural evenings. The city's oldest Durga Puja celebrations will kick start on October 6 on the occasion of ‘Panchami' at Town Hall at Old Town. “The first durga puja was held in the year 1928 in the city by our association. We celebrate the puja in traditional manner every year with ‘bhog prasad’ on Saprami, Ashtami and Navami day. There will also be cultural programmes by local artistes on October 6 and local orchestra event on October 7,” said Atindranath Bhattacharjee, secretary of Bengali Association in One Town. The East Coast Railway and Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee is celebrating its 56th year of Durga Puja this year at Waltair Kali Temple. The puja will be formally inaugurated on October 6 with a host of events and celebrations will go on till October 11. This year, the idol will be of a different kind with traditional embellishment called ‘Daker Saaj’ under one structure known as ‘ek-chala’. Other associations like Utsab Cultural Association will be celebrating Durga Puja with cultural events including a special performance of Bengal’s musical tradition of Baul by Avijit Baul from Kolkata on October 10.