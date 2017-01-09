Fans go gaga as Balayya delivers ‘Gautamiputra’ dialogues

Scores of fans of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna thronged Jyothi theatre here on Sunday evening to watch their matinee idol hoist the flag of the film ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’, to be released on January 12.

Mr. Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya, earlier drove straight from airport to the temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy at Simhachalam and offered prayers.

The crowd waited patiently for Balakrishna, and when he finally arrived in an open-top vehicle, they went gaga and whistled and cheered him.

A visibly happy Balakrishna waved and greeted the gathering with folded hands and later flashed the ‘V’ sign. Starting off with how Emperor Gautamiputra Satakarni had ruled over entire India and his victory was celebrated not only in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra but also in Indonesia, Mr. Balakrishna said Gautamiputra Satakarni had shown how the welfare of the people should be the topmost priority of a ruler.

‘A Telugu man’

He wondered how many were aware that Gautamiputra Satakarni was a Telugu man.

“As the son of the legendary hero and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, I thought it is my duty to portray the character. NTR wanted to play this role [Gautamiputra] but could not as he was busy in politics. Maybe he left it for me. I hope I did justice to the role and you should tell after watching the movie,” Mr. Balakrishna said.

The teaser, trailer and songs of the film had already been released and they received good response from critics as well as the general public, he said and thanked Director Krish and veteran actor Hema Malini for agreeing to play a role in the film.