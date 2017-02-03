FICCI to help improve quality of education

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said new guidelines will be issued soon to improve the quality of education.

He was speaking at a programme organised by FICCI Independent School Alliance and Shardul Amarchand Mangal Das & Co at Andhra University on Thursday.

He said FICCI came forward to assist in improving quality of education in private schools.

A new sports policy would also be introduced to improve participation in extra-curricular activities.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Principal Secretary, Education, Aditya Nath Das, Commissioner, School Education, K. Sandhyarani, A.P. State Skill Development Corporation Director K. Lakshminarayana, FICCI senior Director Sobha Mishra Ghosh, Chairman of School Education Committee Prabhat Jain and Co-Chaiperson Naga Prasad Tummala, Indramohan Singh and Diya Singh of S.A.M.D and Co participated in the meeting.