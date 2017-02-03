Visakhapatnam

FICCI to help improve quality of education

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said new guidelines will be issued soon to improve the quality of education.

He was speaking at a programme organised by FICCI Independent School Alliance and Shardul Amarchand Mangal Das & Co at Andhra University on Thursday.

He said FICCI came forward to assist in improving quality of education in private schools.

A new sports policy would also be introduced to improve participation in extra-curricular activities.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Principal Secretary, Education, Aditya Nath Das, Commissioner, School Education, K. Sandhyarani, A.P. State Skill Development Corporation Director K. Lakshminarayana, FICCI senior Director Sobha Mishra Ghosh, Chairman of School Education Committee Prabhat Jain and Co-Chaiperson Naga Prasad Tummala, Indramohan Singh and Diya Singh of S.A.M.D and Co participated in the meeting.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:56:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/FICCI-to-help-improve-quality-of-education/article17150843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY