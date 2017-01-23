Eyecare drive by Brandix

Brandix Apparel Park located at Atchutapuram on Sunday organised an eye camp. The camp is the first of its kind in a series of eye camps planned by the park in the neighbourhood on every Sunday.
The camps are being conducted in association with Sri Kiran Institute of Ophthalmology, an institute of international repute in providing comprehensive eye care. Srikiran is equipped with state-of-the art equipment to provide comprehensive and quality eye care.
The maiden camp of the series was conducted for Brandix bus drivers and their families at ZP High School at Atchutapuram. It was inaugurated by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Ankapalle MP Muttamsetti Srinivas.
Brandix India partner Dora Swamy, the corporate team from Brandix and the medical and support team from Sri Kiran were present.
