Expert for smart tech to combat cyber crime

Cyber security expert from Israel Menny Barzilay on Tuesday called for smart approach and strategies to tackle cyber criminals.

Mr. Barzilay, founder of FortyTwo42 Labs, an institute specialising in cyber security, was speaking at a workshop conducted on role of cyber security in real-time e-Governance here. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with IT Association of AP (ITAAP), AP Electronics & IT Agency (APTEA) and Yes Bank.

Mr. Barzilay said smart technologies were required on better firewalls to prevent cyber crime in the field of national defence, smart cities, aquaculture, telecom, entertainment and other critical areas.

ITAAP president Ravi Eswarapu presided. DCP (crime) T. Ravi Kumar Murthy spoke.