Exchange of notes at more places sought

Collector in-charge T. Baburao Naidu on Thursday appealed to Chief Secretary to allow exchange of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 demonitised notes at Mee Seva counters and at the BSNL and EPDCL eSeva counters since there was a heavy demand from the people to exchange the notes.

This request would be brought to the notice of Union Finance Ministry and RBI to seek their permission, the Chief Secretary has told the Collector in-charge, according to a press release.

Earlier Mr. Baburao Naidu held a meeting with the Revenue, Police, postal and banking officials and wanted them to make arrangements for the ordinary people to exchange the notes without difficulty.

Following a request from Senior Superintendent of Post Offices K.V.L.N. Murthy to supply Rs. 10 crore worth new notes for exchanging them with demonitised currency notes at 120 Post Offices in the district, he directed the Lead Bank Manager to provide the same.