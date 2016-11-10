Entrepreneurs: Popularise digital payments

Chaotic scenes were marked at various shops and establishments in the city a day after announcement of demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes.

Various establishments such as steel and cement dealers, cloth and jewellery showrooms and stock market brokers felt the impact of the ban.

The business at various establishments was hard hit on day-one as confusion prevailed and many were not familiar with digital payments.

When the opinion of several entrepreneurs was sought, they admitted that they were caught off the guard with the sudden announcement.

While admitting that immediate commitments of many got hit due to the sudden decision to ban the high denomination notes, they were confident of weeding out counterfeit notes following the decision.

“The decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is praiseworthy. But the sudden ban has forced many to face liquidity crunch. Imagine how one will do petty cash transactions in small kiosks,” pointed out Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry president A.V. Monish Row. He said that so far as digital wallets like Paytm and debit and credit cards were concerned the country was in the nascent stage.

Mr. Row said that the Modi Government must also bring the rate of taxation and rate of income tax down.

AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation director O. Naresh Kumar, while hailing the decision, said it would be able to stop circulation of fake notes.