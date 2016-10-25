Benguluru-based artiste Sirisha Geeta gave an enthralling Bharatnatyam performance at the fourth edition of Indian Classical Dance programme organised by Tarakeshwara Foundation at Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan.

An accomplished artiste who has performed in all major festivals across the country, Sirisha was initiated into the world of classical dance at the early age of seven by her first guru K. R. S. Prasanna. She was further trained by Bharatanatyam gurus, K. Subramanyam and Sandhya Kiran, thereby widening her repertoire. She received her advanced training in ‘abhinaya’ from Bragha Bessel of Chennai.

Sirisha began with a ‘pushpanjali’ and a ‘slokam’. She then performed ‘Annamacharya Krithi Sriman Narayana’ before ending her performance with a ‘thillana’ and ‘mangalam’. Bharatanatyam exponent Avasarala Rukmaji Rao, who was present as a chief guest, critically reviewed Sirisha’s performance and underscored the emergence of Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan as a potentially acclaimed centre for art, culture, music and literature.

Evening walkers on the beach road gathered in huge numbers and watched the performance standing just outside the fence.

The foundation has so far hosted 51 classical music concerts, four classical dance programmes and 15 art and photo exhibitions. The next programme is a Carnatic vocal recital by Dwaram Lakshmi on November 12 evening.