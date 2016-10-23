Endowments staff to get minimum wages

Measures will be taken to ensure payment of minimum wages to all the staff of temples, Minister for Endowments P. Manikyala Rao has said.

The Minister held a review meeting with officials and staff of the Endowments Department at the ZP here on Saturday. A review of the conditions of temples in the State, problems of staff, pilgrim amenities, land litigations pertaining to the temples, court cases and income generation was being made as part of an extensive study. The information pertaining to the temples would be placed on the website to ensure transparency and would be updated from time to time. Endowments Commissioner YV Anuradha inquired about the revenue of the temples, district-wise, this year compared to last year.