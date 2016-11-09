Encounter: Rights organisations seek independent judicial probe

The Coordination Democratic Rights Organisation (CDRO) has sought an independent judicial inquiry by a team of judges from the Supreme Court into the alleged encounter near Ramgarh in the cut-off area of the Andhra-Odisha Border.

The encounter took place in three phases on October 24, 25 and 27, which left about 31 Maoists dead.

A 32-member fact-finding committee from various organisations such as Bandi Mukti Committee from West Bengal, AFDR of Punjab, CPCPL of Tamil Nadu, OPDR of Andhra Pradesh and the CLC of Telangana visited the villages close to the encounter site and Ramgarh between November 5 and 7, and the CDRO placed a report before the media here on Tuesday. According to the fact-finding team, the encounter was one-sided and the Maoists were chased and shot at close range when they were on the retreat.

Addressing the media, Seshaiah, coordinator of the CLC of AP and Telangana, said the AP Greyhounds had used force which was not in proportion to the situation.

“Apart from using assault rifles, LMGs were also used on the retreating Maoists. It could be assumed that the Maoist sentry had first opened fire on the approaching Greyhounds party, but the retaliation should have been proportionate. The pretext of opening fire on self-defence does not hold water, as the bullet wounds clearly indicated that they were shot indiscriminately from a close range and all the wounds were on the upper part of the torsos,” he said.

The police booked cases under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other Acts such as Arms Act and Explosives Act against the deceased persons and justified the killing on the pretext of self-defence, he said.

The CDRO members said of the 31 killed as per records, only 21 were Maoists and the remaining were innocent Adivasis.

They were part of the 20-25 tribals present at the camp.

The CDRO identified the tribals as Sinte Killo from Panasput, Sona Drisha Kumulu from Kajariguda, Jayaram Killo from Kajariguda, Samla Pangi from Similipoduru, Lucknow Pangi, Kamala and Jammi Korra, all from Bachilipadar, and Lacha Modala and Kaveri Modali from Dakapadar villages.

CLC convenor from Telanagana Katyayani said a tribal by name Lycon Gulari from Kajariguda was still in police custody.

‘Book Greyhounds personnel’

The CDRO members demanded that apart from an independent judicial investigation, the Greyhounds personnel be booked under IPC Section 302 for murder of innocent tribals, and the government should immediately stop the combing operation, as atrocities against tribals were being committed.

They said the police put Maoist uniforms on 10 dead tribals and passed them off as Maoists.

“On October 25, they [the police] tried to force about 10 tribals from Singoi village in Beijingi panchayat to wear Maoist uniform and accompany them with an intention of killing them, but had to withdraw after the villagers staged a protest. This was revealed to us during our fact-finding mission,” said Ms. Katyayani.