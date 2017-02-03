EPDCL consumer awareness meetings

The Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, APEPDCL, under Session Judge (Retired) D. Dharma Rao, will conduct Consumer Awareness Programme meetings in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts, to address problems of the consumers.

For consumers of Vizianagaram the meeting will be held on Friday at the Kothavalasa section office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In East Godavari it will be held on February 10 at Mandapeta sub-division office. In Visakhapatnam and Narsipatnam it will be held on Feb. 14 at Chodavaram sub-division office. In Srikakkulam it will be held on Feb. 14 at Rajam sub-division office and for West Godavari it will be held at Tanuku sub-division office,according to a Press release here.