Visakhapatnam

EPDCL consumer awareness meetings

The Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, APEPDCL, under Session Judge (Retired) D. Dharma Rao, will conduct Consumer Awareness Programme meetings in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts, to address problems of the consumers.

For consumers of Vizianagaram the meeting will be held on Friday at the Kothavalasa section office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In East Godavari it will be held on February 10 at Mandapeta sub-division office. In Visakhapatnam and Narsipatnam it will be held on Feb. 14 at Chodavaram sub-division office. In Srikakkulam it will be held on Feb. 14 at Rajam sub-division office and for West Godavari it will be held at Tanuku sub-division office,according to a Press release here.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:51:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/EPDCL-consumer-awareness-meetings/article17150684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY