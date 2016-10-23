ENC team holds campus drive at GITAM

The Naval Recruitment Team from the Eastern Naval Command conducted a campus recruitment drive as part of the University Entry Scheme (UES) in GITAM University here on Saturday.

Nearly 400 students including boys and girls from all the branches of engineering streams took part in the drive.

The Recruitment Team was led by Captain S. C. Das, Command Recruitment Officer, Eastern Naval Command.

Selection process

The selection process comprised group discussion and personal Interview as part of preliminary screening. According to the University Training and Placement Director Gurumoorthy Gangadharan the results of the drive will be declared in December.