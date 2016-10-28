Visakhapatnam

E.A.S. Sarma writes to Jaitley on govt. complex

Former Union Secretary and social activist E.A.S. Sarma has asked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to turn down the invitation for inaugurating temporary government complex in the Amaravati Capital Region in view of controversy surrounding it.

In a letter to Mr. Jaitley, Mr. Sarma referred to the reports that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had invited him to inaugurate the complex, and said he along with others had contested the statutory environment clearances granted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and other concerned institutions for both Amaravati and the temporary government complex.

“Our appeals (appeal Nos. 24/2016 & 148/2015) are pending adjudication before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Against this background, I feel that your participation on behalf of the Central government may not be entirely appropriate, as the Central Ministries concerned are respondents in the matter,” he stated.

Mr. Sarma said he was sure that Mr. Jaitley with rich legal background and experience would take a decision considering what was most prudent in the given circumstances.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:38:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/E.A.S.-Sarma-writes-to-Jaitley-on-govt.-complex/article16084376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY